Dredging in 4,000km of rivers, canals, marshes complete: Ministry



Parliamentary Standing Committee (on Water Resources Ministry) Chairman Ramesh Chandra Sen flanked by some members of the committee presiding over a meeting of the committee at the Sangsad Bhahban on Sunday.

Meanwhile the ministry has completed dredging in 4,000 km of small rivers, canals, and marshes in all the 64 districts of the country under 630 packages.

The government is Implementing a Tk 200 crore project to protect 117 km river banks from erosion and repair damaged river banks, dams and other infrastructure involving in the current year.

Meanwhile the country has been divided in six hotspots on the basis vulnerability to natural disasters and erosions.

This was revealed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources Ministry at the parliament on Sunday. Parliamentary Standing Committee (on Water Resources Ministry) Chairman Ramesh Chandra Sen presided over the meeting attended among others by Water Resources State Minister Colonel(Retired) Zahid Faruk MP, Deputy Minister AKM Enamul Karim Chowdhury MP, Shamsul Huq Chowdhury MP, Mohammad Nazrul Islam MP, Md Faridul Huq Khna MP and Nurunnabi Chowdhury MP, attended the meeting.

























