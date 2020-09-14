Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Stocks rise as confident investors inject fresh funds

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to rise on Sunday with indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) moving up as the confident investors maintained buying spree.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 82.76 points or 1.65 per cent to 13-month high at 5,094. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced by 16.65 points to 1,756 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 12.13 points to 1,170 at the close of the session.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advance 239 points to close at 14,534 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 133 points to close at 8,736.
Of the issues traded, 177 gained, 85 declined and 25 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 24.62 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 480 million.
Dealers said the market has been rising on the growing confidence as the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has taken various steps against market manipulation by some vested quarters.


