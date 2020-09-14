E-payment to be mandatory for amount running above Tk 2 lakh





Before that, e- payment of customs duty for any amount on import and export will be mandatory through customs house of Inland Container Depot at Kamalapur in Dhaka from April 2021.

The revenue board took the decision as part of its plan to gradually abolish manual customs duty payment system by December 2021 and replace it with mandatory e-payment for any amount of customs duty from January 1, 2022, officials said.

The NBR last week circulated the decision with a time bound plan to make customs duty payment system fully automated. Introduction of the e-payment platform will help to modernise the system and also limit the scope of tax evasion.

It is widely resorted to by unscrupulous traders, customs officials and clearing agents taking advantage of the manual tax payment system submitting forged challans or invoices, they said. NBR officials said commissioners at customs houses and land customs stations would soon issue a Gazette notice in this regard.

In addition, they will also arrange training and awareness programmes in collaboration with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to popularise the system among traders. Commercial banks which are linked to NBR customs e-payment system will also motivate their clients to adopt the e-payment system.

A total of 41 commercial banks are now connected with e-payment system introduced in March 2017 to facilitate faster and smoother customs duty payment for importers and exporters. The move however received lukewarm response from traders over the last three and a half years as the payment mode was optional.

According to NBR data, traders paid Tk 4,110 crore in duties and taxes online in July-March period of last fiscal 2019-20 which however accounted for a very small percentage of the total customs duties worth Tk 60,552 crore collected in the year.

Traders paid a total of Tk 630 crore in duties online in FY2017, the amount went up to Tk 1,450 crore in FY2018 and dropped to Tk 1,130 crore in FY2019, the data showed.

A senior NBR official told Daily Observer that currently, only large importers were using the online system to pay duties involving large amounts.

The NBR has decided initially to bring large duty amounts under compulsory e-payment system as small traders, in many cases, are not used to the online payment system, he said.

Importers, exporters and their C&F agents would be able to pay the duty and other taxes directly from their bank accounts through the NBR's Asycuda World System using the real time gross settlement of the Bangladesh Bank, the NBR official said.





















