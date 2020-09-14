Video
RMG Export Bouncing Back

Exporters fear C-19 second wave to slow progress

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

Apparel export and earnings from RMG products is slowly bouncing back but a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in most European countries which buy from Bangladesh is posing a threat of slowdown of export order again till discovery of a vaccine which is likely to arrive early next year.
Industry leaders said they were cautiously optimistic about the positive growth of export earnings in the coming months when Bangladesh is still struggling to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.
Although the world economy is recovering, it might take more time for exports to rebound as the second wave of the pandemic has started to cause further damage to businesses in some European countries, said Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu- a former vice president of BGMEA.
He said export earnings from RMG would rebound but not in the near term as the second wave of the pandemic had started to affect marketing chain on demand side.
'We have to explain all things in a practical way. No doubt the increase in export earnings in the last two months was a positive development but we are still in negative territory. Executive Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Ahsan H Mansur told Daily Observer on Sunday.
He said that orders received in April and May were reported by exporters in June, July and August due to the pandemic. Mansur said the world economy was still recovering and they were cautiously optimistic about the rebound in export growth.
He, however, thinks it would take time to happen till a vaccine discovered and the second wave of the pandemic clears in some countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Spain which buy largely from Bangladesh.
He hoped that the world might get a solution to COVID19 in the early part of next year and then exports would pick up.
Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu said export earnings might fall in September and October compared to July and August as the buyers had placed 20 per cent less orders than last year.
He said both orders and prices had fallen due to the pandemic while the second wave of the virus, which had already begun in some EU countries, was affecting export of Bangladeshi apparel products further.
Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association first vice-president Mohammad Hatem said it would take time to assess the trend in export as the earnings of the last two months were based on revived orders which were cancelled or halted due to the pandemic.
'We are worried about global buyers placing orders at slow rates and decreased prices. I do not think the situation will improve in the next three-four months,' he said.
It will take few months for a good thing to happen as the second wave of the pandemic has made the buyers more cautious about placing orders, Hatem said.


