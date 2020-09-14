Huawei gets Best Network Virtualisation Initiative award





Huawei's 5G Telco Converged Cloud (TCC) Solution won the 'Best Network Virtualisation Initiative' award at the summit for its innovative virtual machine and container dual engines.The 5G World Summit 2020 was held online recently, the company said in a press release on Sunday. Cloudification is the foundation of the 5G network and an irreversible trend for telecom networks, it said.With the evolution from 4G to 5G, virtual machines (VMs) and containers will co-exist in the 5G network. A unified resource pool is required to implement simple resource management and optimal resource utilisation across the network.UNB adds: An increasing number of industry applications need to be deployed at edge sites with the large scale commercialisation of 5G. Diversified computing capabilities will be widely used on the network. In order to meet strict network SLA, infrastructure reliability needs to be further enhanced.