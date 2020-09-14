India raises onion price up to $420 per tonne

Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:55 AM
BD Retail Market Likely To Be Affected

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Local onion market is suddenly becoming volatile. India has reportedly increased onion prices   to US$ 300 to 420 per metric tonne on Thursday from US$ 150 to 250 per tonne earlier, trading sources in Bangladesh said anticipating its price may shoot up soon like last year.  
In fact onion price has already shot up by Tk 20 to 25 per kg in the past two weeks selling the local variety at Tk 65 per kg and above from Tk 40-42 by late August. Prices of imported one mainly from India also soared but slightly falling behind local onion.
Traders were in fact indicating supply crunch in Indian market by early September from floods and other production setback. This is a seasonal pattern but every time India raises price, it hits Bangladesh market because local supply shortfall is mainly overcome by import from India.  
UNB quotes Mubarak Hossain - an importer at Hilli land port on Sunday as saying India         was selling onion at US$150-250 per tonne till Wednesday but has refixed the rate at $300-420 from Thursday.
As a result, imported onion is being sold at Tk 37-38 per kg in Bangladesh. Indian traders said supply crunch has forced them to raise the prices.
Sonu Majumdar, an Indian trader, said onion production suffered setback in recent floods in India. "We've to wait for two months to recoup the losses. The price of onion in India is also high," he said.
In an effort to keep supply and price of onion normal in Bangladesh, state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has already announced preparation to start open market sale of  onion in trucks in city street at fair price.
Bangladesh saw a record hike in onion prices after India banned its export on September 29 last year. It witnessed a 557.8 percent year-on-year rise last year according to TCB figure when India ban export of onion on the plea to keep local market stable.  
According to TCB data, prices of local onion increased by 542.86 percent while that of imported one by 572.73 in November last year compared to the corresponding period of last year. Some analysts however said the price hike, which stemmed from the ban India slapped on the export was higher than TCB estimates.
The annual demand for onion in Bangladesh ranges between 2.2 and 2.5 million tonnes. The country produces the bulk of its requirement and has to import around 1.0 million tonnes in recent years.











