

Obituary

Officers, officials and employees of BAEC expressed deep shock at the death and prayed for salvation of the departed soul. Chief Geologist at Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) Dr Md Ibrahim died on Sunday at 2:00am at Asgar Ali Hospital in Old town. He was 48.Md Ibrahim left behind his wife, two daughters, one son and host of well-wishers to mourn his death, according to a press release.He joined Savar BAEC as Geologist in 2001 and at the same time, he served at business development unit of the commission's head quarters.Officers, officials and employees of BAEC expressed deep shock at the death and prayed for salvation of the departed soul.