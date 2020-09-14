Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:55 AM
CU senate approves Tk 346.30cr budget

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 13: Chattogram University (CU) senate approved a Tk 346cr budget on Sunday. The budget was announced at the 32nd Annual Meeting at Dr AR Mallick Bhaban in the campus maintaining health guidelines.
CU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Shireen Akhter presided over the meeting while the budget of Tk 346.30cr was approved against the demand of Tk 514.13cr of the university.  Of this, UGC will provide Tk 329.80cr and the university will get Tk 16.50 crore from its own income. The remaining Tk 5.55cr has been mentioned as a deficit.




This year, the budget has allocated 222.20cr in the salary-allowance sector, which is 64.16 percent of the total budget. Tk 4.20cr has been allocated for the research sector, which is 1.21 percent of the total budget. Besides, Tk 2cr 41 lakh 20 thousand has been allocated for research and capacity building of the Institute of Marine Science and Fisheries, Tk 3.50cr for transport and Tk 56 lakh for the medical sector.
The Senate approved the revised budget of Tk 335.65 cr for the last fiscal year 2019-20.


