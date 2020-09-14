Ctg divisional commissioner C-19 infected

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 13: Chattogram Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ikhtier Uddin Arafat, personal assistant to the commissioner said Azad's test report came out from the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) on Saturday. "He is now in isolation at his residence and is doing well," said Ikhtier.

The wife and elder son of Commissioner Azad were found infected with the virus on Thursday. Besides, a total of 17,850 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, said sources at Civil Surgeon's office. -UNB







