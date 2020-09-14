

Titas has a lot to explain for



Following its poor and irresponsible workmanship causing a deadly gas explosion inside a Narayanganj Mosque barely ten days ago, a government probe body has recently come up with a shocking revelation - the state-owned company has been pocketing Tk 1,900 crore annually by cheating its consumers. And post-paid consumers are largely the victims of this orchestrated scam, who are paying an extra Tk 424.05 for 33 cubic meter of gas they have not been using every month. The current price of one cubic meter of gas is Tk 12.85.



Some 29 lakh consumers, who are waiting to be brought under the pre-paid metering system, are paying inflated monthly bills in different banks for years on end, and not to mention who are the sinister beneficiaries of this inflated bills. Additionally, coupled with Tk 1,900 hundred crore, the company has been losing Tk 200 crore per year in the name of 'systems losses'.



Most importantly, we are yet to learn what action Titas officials have taken against 118,000 plus illegal gas connections, as mentioned in an ACC report a little over a year ago. And where had the bills earned from these illegal connections gone?



On learning about Titas's daylight robberies, the energy sector regulator, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) wrote to the Energy Division and Petrobangla asking them to enquire what action they have taken against Titas to stop them charging extra money from consumers. Whatever the response comes from the other end - more than enough looting has taken place - we fear there is little scope to recover the looted inflated bills.



Still, the need of the hour is to identify all the corrupt Titas officials one by one, according to their professional capabilities, and reprimand them the quickest. In short, it is time to completely restructure the state-owned company.











The sad reality is that the public utility company has long been a den of corruption, and that has happened due to zero-accountability. Moreover, there is a dearth of rules and guidelines to govern appointments of qualified personnel or rotating staffs at Titas. In fact, recruitment is said to be highly politicised and internal audit reports against cases of graft are seldom acted upon.



Unless relevant authorities are willing to act against syndicates of corrupt officials and introduce measures to cut illegal connections and stop charging ghost bills, there will be neither improvement in service quality nor an end to the pilferage that is costing the national exchequer thousands of crores every year. The government is well aware of what actions to take; the question is how fast and efficiently will it act. The country's largest natural gas distributor with nearly 80 percent market share, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company seems to have hit the corruption ceiling. There is evidently no authority to regulate the rampant corruption and irregularities practiced by its officials for decades.Following its poor and irresponsible workmanship causing a deadly gas explosion inside a Narayanganj Mosque barely ten days ago, a government probe body has recently come up with a shocking revelation - the state-owned company has been pocketing Tk 1,900 crore annually by cheating its consumers. And post-paid consumers are largely the victims of this orchestrated scam, who are paying an extra Tk 424.05 for 33 cubic meter of gas they have not been using every month. The current price of one cubic meter of gas is Tk 12.85.Some 29 lakh consumers, who are waiting to be brought under the pre-paid metering system, are paying inflated monthly bills in different banks for years on end, and not to mention who are the sinister beneficiaries of this inflated bills. Additionally, coupled with Tk 1,900 hundred crore, the company has been losing Tk 200 crore per year in the name of 'systems losses'.Most importantly, we are yet to learn what action Titas officials have taken against 118,000 plus illegal gas connections, as mentioned in an ACC report a little over a year ago. And where had the bills earned from these illegal connections gone?On learning about Titas's daylight robberies, the energy sector regulator, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) wrote to the Energy Division and Petrobangla asking them to enquire what action they have taken against Titas to stop them charging extra money from consumers. Whatever the response comes from the other end - more than enough looting has taken place - we fear there is little scope to recover the looted inflated bills.Still, the need of the hour is to identify all the corrupt Titas officials one by one, according to their professional capabilities, and reprimand them the quickest. In short, it is time to completely restructure the state-owned company.The sad reality is that the public utility company has long been a den of corruption, and that has happened due to zero-accountability. Moreover, there is a dearth of rules and guidelines to govern appointments of qualified personnel or rotating staffs at Titas. In fact, recruitment is said to be highly politicised and internal audit reports against cases of graft are seldom acted upon.Unless relevant authorities are willing to act against syndicates of corrupt officials and introduce measures to cut illegal connections and stop charging ghost bills, there will be neither improvement in service quality nor an end to the pilferage that is costing the national exchequer thousands of crores every year. The government is well aware of what actions to take; the question is how fast and efficiently will it act.