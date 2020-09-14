Racism and women







Discrimination and injustices have been reigning in the world for long time and probably racism or colourism is the oldest one. Not to mention worst one as well.



Colourism exists everywhere. Many women are the worst victim of colourism in the countries like India, Bangladesh etc. Colonialism is deeply connected with the origin of racism. The colonial leader formed the concept of white supremacy in the ideology of the native people that power, leadership, fame just for the white people.



White skin is the parameter of measuring women's beauty and who have not that 'aristocratic' colour are to face hostility in every spheres of life. Women are victim of defaming, bullying and devaluation and the people around them always remind them they are not beautiful according to the conventional measure of beauty existing in the society. These discrimination creates inferiority complex, introversion, insecurity, uncertainty and social detachment among the spoken of 'ugly' or 'unglamorous' women.

Their inner beauty, qualifications has no value in the society. Moreover, colourism fuels women oppression including dowry, early marriage and sexual harassment etc.











We need to create awareness and change our attitude towards women. We need to broaden our mind. Otherwise we will fail to create an equal society.



Samia Jahan

