Emotional scars of childhood trauma







Psychological trauma refers to an unexpected experience that causes intense and long-lasting emotional pain. The worst cases force an individual to organize their life and perception of the world around that particular traumatic experience. The initial response of most people, especially the children, can range from anguish, emotional chaos to disorganized behaviour, or even paralysis. Most people who have experienced intense psychological trauma tend to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and it makes them relive their trauma even though the danger has passed.



Not every experience can be classified as traumatic and not all traumas are formed consciously. Unfortunately, a lot of children are not aware that they have been traumatized, despite it affects them. There are various factors involved such as age, the context, their mental state at that time, and the things that happened after that particular event or experience. A recent study published in a journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that adverse experiences in early childhood such as the imprisonment of a parent, physical and psychological abuse can inhibit the learning and development of children from a very young age.



Parental denial can make the traumatic event more serious for a child and many children remain silent about their experiences out of shame, fear, and confusion. Professor Daniel J Siegel has introduced this term 'the forgotten child' in his book "Parenting from the Inside Out" and these small children spend their childhood being ashamed and confused because they do not live in a typical family. They spend their life without love, care, and compassion.



Primal wound, sometimes also known as primary wound which stems from childhood trauma and when we reach adulthood we consciously or unconsciously try to anesthetize the pain-and yet it still affects our lives at the most fundamental levels. This is one of the most crucial reasons why most people suffer from fear, suspicion, tension, and passive-aggressive behaviours. Sigmund Freud explained these wounds to go from outside to inside.



In the book, "The Primal Wound: Understanding the Adopted Child", Nancy Verrier pointed out some key points about the broken bond. The broken bond is referred to as the affections that were violated-the unconscious pain or wounds that human beings drag into their adulthood. In short, the primal wound makes its marks on the lives of people when parents are not accessible-either emotionally or physically.



In recent months the incidents of violence against children have shot up drastically. According to a survey conducted by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), a total of 2,979 children have been tortured, and of them, 1,979 (64 percent) are girls while 1,000 (34 percent) are boys and in addition, the incidents of child abduction have also increased--69 children were abducted during the pandemic. Moreover, the violence against children has increased after the lockdown. But what can a child do when the perpetrators are their loved ones? When the abusers go unpunished and the sufferings of a child are neglected-the child is bound to learn that crying is useless.



Unfortunately, the status of Bangladeshi children is still rooted in deep-to some extent orthodoxical social attitudes and practices. Some norms even normalize violence or abuse against children. Poverty is one of the major issues leading to this violence and strong political commitment is urgently needed to eradicate the exploitation and violence that have been haunting the lives of children.



Moreover, the laws for protecting the children have not been yet properly implemented or standardized. In our society-violent discipline, sexual abuse, child labour, child marriage, and psychological punishment are still common and justice is inhibited by fear of stigma and risks.



Putting back the scattered pieces of a fragmented and battered childhood together takes a huge effort and stealing the childhood of any child is a serious crime. A child who has suffered the poignant pain of childhood trauma is subjected to many psychological disorders-this can range from insecurity, low self-esteem to emotional mismanagement. One of the worst things that can happen to a child is when they get the sensation that they did not have a childhood at all and they usually lack a solid foundation to build their identity on.



Parents or other primary caregivers should take responsibility and invest their full commitment so that every child can have a safe and secure childhood. For this to happen, parents should equally work on their unresolved traumas because if the parents do not work on their childhood wounds, their children will also face the same painful childhood. No child deserves to live in a culture of shame, however, it is very unfortunate that in our country, seven-year-olds are abducted, raped, and mercilessly murdered. It makes us question the laws and orders we have in our country.



I would like to conclude with a proposal: sincere investment in good-parenting and education. We all should work collectively so that children do not lose their childhoods. Parents should think about the impacts of their activities that will affect their children for the rest of their lives.

The writer is student of Daffodil International University and also a volunteer at SOS Children's Village Bangladesh















