Improving flood risk management







Floods are annual phenomena with the most severe occurring during the months of June to September in Bangladesh. Floods in this country cause huge devastation, affecting the most impoverished who live on the fringes, at great risk from flooding. The poor always face sufferings and difficulties to cope and overcome the losses incurred.



Floods damage property, assets, road, community affairs, shelter; livestock, crops and trees and add new miseries to the poor people and vulnerable people.

Now a day, flooding in urban areas is an unavoidable problem for main cities in Bangladesh. Daily activities in the cities are being nearly paralyzed and heavy traffic congestions are occurred due to stagnant water on the streets and unplanned settlements.



However, Bangladesh has developed capacities in Flood Management and demonstrated some success in this regard. But there are still gaps, retrograde practices, limitations and challenges such as less importance on flood risk reduction in normal time, appropriate resource mobilization and its effective utilization, sustaining community efforts and replicating good practices to reducing overall flood risk of the country.



Some suggestions are drawn below for an improved Flood Risk Management system in Bangladesh.



The Government authorities and other development actors should think about how the initiatives in flood prone areas are resistant to floods and what more should be done differently in integrating flood risk in their programs and activities for mitigating future flood hazards.



There are concerns regarding roads and embankment, and their maintenance and cost efficiency. Limitations such as outfitted difficulties of physical workings and weak management set-up for operation, maintenance and protection, environmental consequences and lack of engagement of people and local government with the interventions needs to be addressed effectively by relevant ministries.

It is needed for making infrastructures such as schools, embankments etc and taking river protection initiatives with appropriate feasibility, risk analysis and cost benefit analysis of independent authorities. A public hearing and consultation is important in this regard.



Appropriate allocation, rapid flow of fund and effective monitoring and supervision of these kinds of infrastructures or activities should be ensured by authorities concern at different layers.



Early flood forecasting and warning system should be strengthening with active participation of community leaders and local government authorities. Proper linkage among Bangladesh Water Development Board, Community Based Organization, and Local Government Authority is needed to get periodical river water rise or fall data as soon as the monsoon arrives.



Contingency planning at different levels for emergency flood response should be developed and updated at least once a year, focusing on (i) risk area and vulnerability status and (ii) availability of resources and capacity, apart from other requisite elements that feature in such plan. Emergency stores need be established and maintained by Local Government organizations to ensure prompt and effective disaster response if needed.



Basic training courses on Flood Risk Reduction is needed after a proper gap analysis and planning for volunteers, managers, workers, government officials, local government representatives and media personnel, of whom 50% should be women. Specialized training sessions is needed for relevant personnel on the respective areas.



Extensive River dredging programme should be taken with proper technical and economic analysis, and community participation to remove the sediments from the river bed deposited during flood to increase the water holding capacity of the drainage systems and to increase the water flow capacity. The dredge sediment could be used with proper planning.



Disaster Management act, Standing Orders on Disasters (SOD) of the Government of Bangladesh should be understood and applied by all concerned with appropriate weight, resources, planning, and monitoring and accountability mechanism.



The vulnerability of communities living in the most flood prone areas could be reduced by the construction of community-managed, women and children friendly flood shelters with basic water and sanitation facilities. Home-stead and cluster village raising towards insulating the flood affected people against the hazardous curse of passing miserable days in submerged situation ideas such as climate proof development; land use planning, ecosystem services etc.



Tube-well sinking and sanitary latrine setting on high land as well as provision of kitchen gardening in the raised home-stead /cluster village and flood shelter, to ensure sound disease-free health and promote additional source of earning. Seed processing and storage, and bamboo processing and propagation, to serve specially the post-disaster need are necessary to promote.



New initiatives are required by NGOs and relevant government departments to identify alternative employment diversification of income-generating activities and livelihood opportunities with proper risk reduction analysis and consultation with vulnerable communities. Practicalities of enterprise development and its market need to be done for targeted areas.



Integrating Flood Risk Reduction in existing development works and future initiatives of different government departments and others working in the flood prone area is a must. Government organization and NGOs need to redesign their development programmes with the active participation of the most vulnerable communities to ensure that they maximize hazard mitigation potential and incorporate traditional community coping practices.



Confirming sufficiency of livestock and poultry vaccine as well as extension support of agriculture in the flood prone areas particularly in remote areas is important.



The respective authorities at different levels should strengthened capacity building initiatives of local government. A well organized effort is needed to further strengthening decentralized planning, implementing decision making process and the allocation of resource to local government for Disaster Risk Reduction and climate proof programme in the vulnerable location.



Fruitful linkages and effective coordination should be reemphasized and practiced among relevant government institutions, elected local government authorities, NGOs and other social groups engaged in flood vulnerability alleviation activities.



Replication of tested flood preparedness interventions could reduce the vulnerability of the most flood-prone communities to floods and river erosion. The media should play a more sensitive and effective role in highlighting the vulnerabilities and potentials risk of most poverty and flood stricken areas and tested flood risk reduction initiatives for appropriate attention of policy makers and implementers.



Enormous river systems like the Ganga and Brahmaputra do not recognize political borders as they flow across Nepal, India and Bangladesh. A cross boarder approach to flood risk management is very much needed to protect the development gains and most vulnerable communities of Bangladesh and neighboring countries.

The writer is disaster risk reduction expert and a development lawyer

















