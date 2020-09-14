

Throes of social changes amid C-19



Again, what about our social polarization? It is being wrapped with deep crisis in the days to come due to Corona fall out. Social distancing is creating social alienation. Long and short term social attainments home and abroad are getting exposure to social alienation further. Not only this, economy would cost a severe setback in investment as quality human resource development would be facing severe constrain.



Covid-19 gives birth to population explosion, increase dropout rate, child marriage and child labour. Our quality human resource development is thunderously hampered. Who will answer to it?



Recently, Save the Children revealed a report that reads, almost 10 million children across the world may never return to school after the pandemic. The report said children in 12 countries are at extremely high risk of dropping out of school forever. In another 28 countries, including Bangladesh, children are at moderate or high risk of dropout. Girls are at increased exposure to gender- based violence and risk of child marriage.



In Bangladesh, there are 1.05 crore students in the secondary schools across the country. Among them, 54 per cent are girls. At the primary level, 51 per cent of 1.73 crore students are girls. Experts are certain, dropout rates and child marriage will definitely go up in the Coronavirus fallout. It is a challenge for the government.



The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) finalized its stakeholder engagement plan on the Covid-19 situation late July. In the plan, the government body warned of a rise in dropout rates. An increase in school dropout is most likely to be linked to increased incidences of early marriage, adolescent fertility and child labour.



The government's "Covid-19 Response Plan for Education Sector" also warned that dropout rates at primary and secondary levels will likely surge especially among girls and children from the disadvantaged families.



Following a questionnaire survey they found, of the respondents, 84 per cent said dropout will rise in schools, while 80 per cent warned of increased absenteeism and irregular attendance at educational institutions. 71 per cent said the problem of child labour will aggravate while 58 per cent opined there will be a rise in incidents child marriage.



Notwithstanding government efforts, including providing stipends to students, free distribution of textbooks up to secondary level and other rigorous campaigns helped check dropout and child marriage rates in recent years, yet different rights group and government various departments paint a bleak picture.



According to Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS), dropout rate at secondary level was 37.62 per cent in 2018. The dropout rate among girls was 40 per cent. Directorate of Primary Education ( DPE ) said dropout rate in primary education was 49.3 per cent in 2008, which came down to 17.9 per cent last year. National Institute of Population Research and Training said 65 per cent girls got married in 2010. They were below 18. It decreased to 59 per cent last year.

In its latest monthly report, released on July 12, the NGO said 462 girls became victim to child marriage in June, compared to 170 in May.



Though variation in statistics regarding dropout and girl child marriage are prevalent in different organizations including government one expressing almost same that before Corona virus attack, there is a declining trend of both dropout and child marriage. But both are now becoming volatile. The response plan, prepared by the government, proposed strengthening monitoring mechanism and tracking and bringing children back to school to prevent dropout. Also said, re-enrollment campaigns including participatory community actions and awareness -rising programmes will be launched.



How far it comes to work or already in operation could not be ascertained. But situation turns wary. Our speedily declining poverty rate is on the way to get upset by Covid-19. So school dropout and girl child marriage would get hefty as natural fallout of widening poverty.



This year saw another catastrophe adding to Corona accentuates the entire ambit of crisis. Recent havoc river erosion and floods almost in many parts of Bangladesh thickens the ongoing crisis. With deepening pauperization it is increasing climate refugees and hence enhanced drop out. Early marriage or so to say child marriage not only due to poverty, it also happens due to social taboos. So in Bangladesh there is always having a thin proneness of being married off at early age below 18 particularly at rural and slum areas.



How to cope up these challenges? Government package steps are comprehensive no doubt but its implementation depending on bureaucracy is too hard to reach buoyancy unless community involvement and responsiveness are to be framed in appropriate framework. Otherwise rhetoric, lip services, corruption and lack of coordination will put in motion.



Schools must articulate the situation to identify students who have dropped out or at risk of dropping out. School head and other teachers should maintain contact with such vulnerable students. We propose, all schools in vulnerable areas must be brought under accountable nets.



It is a piece of happiest news that Primary Education Stipend Project ( third phase) is continuing and students are update takers of stipend money. It is just to see now, whether it is becoming encompassing and any student is left behind. It is said, already about 1 crore 37 lakhs elementary students are getting stipends in four installments in a year in January, April, July and October. Secondary students also included in Stipend Programme Scheme. Information told us, 40 percent girls and 20 per cent boys who are among the poorest are coming under the scheme. Here 34 lakh beneficiaries are targeted to hand the benefit in two installments. This accounting is documented statement. But in Corona catastrophe how much beneficiaries are actually at hand?



No doubt putting brakes on dropout and child marriage are now posing big challenge to government. Yet continued stipend programme is a stamp one on tackling drop out and child marriage. It will also rein in child labour in labour market.



Dropout, child labour and child marriage are complicated fallout of social aliments and trajectories. Not having its roots in economic disparity only. Inconsistency in social fabrics and psycho-factors are there equally and constantly contributing to. Poverty is among the most glaring agent. Poverty and social variables are intertwined each other. Social complicacies get widening with rising in poverty. At this moment going for social reforms is unrealistic.



Since all eyes are pointed on tackling Corona danger, holding on stipend package to poor students to shore up dropout and early marriage would be an acceptable way. Community involvement is needed to monitor the programme.

The writer is a retired professor and

freelance contributor















