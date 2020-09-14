Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Countryside

Smart pre-paid meter installation begins in Narail

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the installation through a video-conferencing on Saturday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Sept 13: State-owned West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) has inaugurated installation of smart pre-paid meter in Narail District under Khulna Division to ensure transparency and accountability in bill payment system of the consumers.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid inaugurated the installation work of the meters through online video-conferencing from his office as chief guest on Saturday.
The state minister said the government has a plan to bring all the consumers under smart pre-paid metering system to reduce system loss, pilferage and overbilling in power consumption across the country.
WZPDCL sources said as per the government's plan to increase the quality of customer service and achieve the vision of 'Digital Bangladesh', they have started providing pre-paid meters to 21 districts in the country's south-west region.
As part of the government's plan to bring all power consumers under smart metering system, a move is underway to install 88 lakh smart pre-paid meters in phases across the country, the minister added.




"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is relentlessly working to bring all citizens under power coverage. Our generation capacity has now reached 22,787 MW. We are also working hard to supply uninterrupted electricity to all," Nasrul said.
Power distribution companies will set up 22,26,600 smart pre-paid meters in the 2020-21 fiscal year, power division officials said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Narail Anjuman Ara presided over and moderated the function at the DC office conference room.
Among others, Lawmaker of Narail-2 Constituency Mashrafi Bin Murtoza, Secretary of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Dr Sultan Ahmed, Managing Director of OZOPADICO Ltd Engineer Md Shafiq Uddin, Project Director of SMART Pre-Paid Metering Engineer Md Shahidul Alam, Narail Zila Parishad Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, and Police Super Md Jashim Uddin addressed the programme as special guests.



