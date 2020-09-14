Video
Land deeds, govt aid distributed

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Land deeds and government financial assistances were distributed among farmers and voluntary organisations in two districts- Mymensingh and Pirojpur, on Sunday.
MYMENSINGH: Land deeds were distributed among the farmers of three mouzas- Satenga, Dhamshur and Palgaon in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
In this connection, a function was held at the hallroom of upazila land office.
Alhaz Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu, MP, attended the function as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Khatun chaired it.
PIROJPUR: A total 38 voluntary organisations in the district received government financial assistance worth Tk 7.60 lakh under National Social Welfare Council of the Ministry of Social Welfare.
Each of the organisations got Tk 20,000 during the distribution.
District Unit Social Services Deputy Director Md Akhteruzzaman Talukder Mamun said most of the organisations are locally formed and involved in club and library activities.
The council allocates fund for the local voluntary organisations every year, but most of them are not real voluntary organisations, alleged local NGO activist Md Rafiqual Islam Panna. 
Some identified people are receiving the fund after managing the local social service officials every year.


