15 nabbed with drugs in seven districts





COX'S BAZAR: Two persons were arrested with 64,000 yaba tablets in separate drives in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas on Saturday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a young man along with 4,000 yaba tablets in Ukhia Upazila.

The arrested person is Mohammad Ismail, 22, a resident of Tututbil Village under Raja Palang Union in the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Balukhali area in the afternoon, and detained him with the contraband pills.

After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ukhia Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police.

RAB-15 Assistant Director (Media) Assistant Superintendent of Police Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a drug paddler along with 60,000 yaba tablets from Nayabazar Point in Teknaf Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Arrested Helal Uddin, 26, is the son of Jalal Ahmed of Kharangkhali Purba Moheshkhalia Para in the upazila.

BGB sources said on information that a huge cache of yaba was being smuggled from Myanmar, a BGB team of Jhimangkhali BOP under Teknaf BGB-2 Battalion raided the said area in the early hours.

Sensing the presence of the law-enforcers, the drug paddlers managed to flee, but BGB arrested Helal.

Teknaf BGB-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Faisal Hasan Khan, PSC, confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Three persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar Upazila recently.

RAB members arrested a man along with 170 litres of liquor from the upazila on Saturday morning.

Arrested Md Sumon Mia, 22, is the son of Abdul Kadir of Beelpar Dhargaon Village in Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh District.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 and Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said the elite force members raided Chowddashata Puraton Bazaar area in the morning and arrested him with the liquor.

RAB members, in another drive, arrested two persons along with 200 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested are Md Kafil Uddin, 43, and Md Abu Bakkar Siddique Rajib, 22, residents of Pakundia Upazila.

RAB- 14 Deputy Director Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said the elite force conducted a drive in Nagua area at night and arrested the duo along with yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 470 yaba tablets from Charghat Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested are Sonarul Islam, 30, son of late Kkarejul Islam, and Sohel Rana, 35, son of Nazim Uddin Pramanik of the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force raided Chan Nagar Village about 9:30pm and arrested them with the yaba. The arrestees and the seized yaba were handed over to police.

KURIGRAM: Police arrested two drug traders along with 10 kg of hemp from Jntirkanda area in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested are: Dulal Hossen, 28, son of Delwar Hossen, and Fakir Chan, 29, son of Amod Ali of Char Bhagabati Village in Sadar Upazila.

Police said on information, a team of police raided the said area about 11am, and arrested the duo with the hemp.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rowmari PS Abu Md Dilwar Hasan Inam said the arrested were sent to jail after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of RAB-12 detained a drug trader with 3,200 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

RAB-12 Company Commander ASP Muhammad Mohiuddin Miraj confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

The arrested person is Md Rakunuzzaman, 27, a resident of Pashchim Radhakrishnapur Village.

RAB sources said a team of elite force conducted a drive in the village on Thursday afternoon and arrested Rakunuzzaman with yaba tablets.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police arrested two dug traders along with 250 bottles of phensedyl from a truck on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested are Sohel Rana, 24, of Bimile area in Gazipur District, and Anisur Rahman, 25, of Tongbhanga in Lalmonirhat District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Murad Jahan raided Pakulla area of the highway in the afternoon, and arrested the duo with the phensedyl.

JASHORE: BGB members arrested three persons along with 24 kg of hemp from Shalkona Border area in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested are: Mehedi, 19, son of Abdul Mia, Riyad, 22, son of Shafiqul, and Sobuj, 28, son of Ashraful of Shalkona Village in the upazila.

Jashore-49 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Selim Reza said on information, members of Benapole BGB Camp raided Dihir Shalkona Village at dawn and arrested the trio along with the hemp.















