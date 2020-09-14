Aman sapling crisis makes farmers worried





Official and farmer sources said the sapling crisis has been created due to abnormal tide and downpour for two times, which damaged Aman seedbeds.

July 15 to September 15 is the seasonal time for planting Aman saplings. But farmers could not plant the saplings this time due to its crisis. As a result, many are apprehending that cultivation of Aman in the upazila may not be possible according to the target.

Upazila agriculture office sources said due to depression in the Bay of Bengal and impact of full-moon and off-moon, the Meghna River swelled with five to six foot tide, which is more than the normal level.

The abnormal tide happened for the first time from August 4 to 6, and for the second time from August 18 to 22. As a result, the riverbank areas became submerged.

At the same time, downpour due to the depression and off-moon and full-moon waterlogged the other areas.

Seedbeds in 400 hectares of land out of total 500 ha were damaged due to their submergence by the tidal current and the heavy rain.

Besides, despite the farming target of 19,500 ha for this year, about 15,000 ha were cultivated till September 8 last. Of the total, 5,200 ha have been destroyed due to the same reason.

Now the demand for Aman sapling has gone up as the farmers are preparing their lands for further plantation. But due to damages in the seedbeds, the sapling crisis has been acute, said officials and growers.

In the meantime, some saplings have been brought to different bazaars of Sadar Upazila, but these are costly.

A farmer Md Hanif, 50, of Char Folkon area in the upazila said, Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy in his two-acre land has been destroyed. Though he prepared the land, he cannot plant these due to sapling crisis.

Another Md Ali of Zazira said he is facing the same problem as his 56-decimal seedbeds were damaged. The prices of saplings in upazila bazaars are high.

A number of farmers in Char Jagbandhu area including Md Iqbal, Abul Bashar and Alamgir echoed them.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iktarul Islam said the sapling crisis has been caused due to damage of the planted fields along with seedbed submergence.

He, however, assured that saplings will be provided to the farmers who will contact with them.















