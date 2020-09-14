Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:53 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Manzurul Islam obtains PhD

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

Manzurul Islam obtains PhD

Manzurul Islam obtains PhD

FENI, Sept 13: Mohammad Manzurul Islam has obtained PhD degree from Chattogram University (CU).
In the 237th academic council and the 52nd syndicate meeting of CU, the PhD was awarded to him by the Department of Political Science of the university.
He received the degree for his research on "Socio-economic, political and cultural rights awareness of Bangladeshi female garments workers: A survey on garments industry in Chattogram". He has dedicated the thesis to the female garments workers of Bangladesh. It will appear as book soon.
Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui of Political Science Department supervised the thesis.
Manzurul Islam started his career as teacher. He taught as a lecturer at Bijoy Sharani Degree College and at Rauzan College in Chattogram. Now he is serving as deputy director of local government in Feni Deputy Commissioner's office. He is a creative writer as well. He wrote 34 books. Two of his books have been translated in Persian and English languages.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smart pre-paid meter installation begins in Narail
Alhaz Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu, MP, as chief guest
Land deeds, govt aid distributed
15 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Aman sapling crisis makes farmers worried
Journalists formed a human chain in front of Rangamati DC office
Manzurul Islam obtains PhD
Martyrdom Day observed at Sapahar


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft