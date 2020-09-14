

Manzurul Islam obtains PhD

In the 237th academic council and the 52nd syndicate meeting of CU, the PhD was awarded to him by the Department of Political Science of the university.

He received the degree for his research on "Socio-economic, political and cultural rights awareness of Bangladeshi female garments workers: A survey on garments industry in Chattogram". He has dedicated the thesis to the female garments workers of Bangladesh. It will appear as book soon.

Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui of Political Science Department supervised the thesis.

Manzurul Islam started his career as teacher. He taught as a lecturer at Bijoy Sharani Degree College and at Rauzan College in Chattogram. Now he is serving as deputy director of local government in Feni Deputy Commissioner's office. He is a creative writer as well. He wrote 34 books. Two of his books have been translated in Persian and English languages.















FENI, Sept 13: Mohammad Manzurul Islam has obtained PhD degree from Chattogram University (CU).In the 237th academic council and the 52nd syndicate meeting of CU, the PhD was awarded to him by the Department of Political Science of the university.He received the degree for his research on "Socio-economic, political and cultural rights awareness of Bangladeshi female garments workers: A survey on garments industry in Chattogram". He has dedicated the thesis to the female garments workers of Bangladesh. It will appear as book soon.Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui of Political Science Department supervised the thesis.Manzurul Islam started his career as teacher. He taught as a lecturer at Bijoy Sharani Degree College and at Rauzan College in Chattogram. Now he is serving as deputy director of local government in Feni Deputy Commissioner's office. He is a creative writer as well. He wrote 34 books. Two of his books have been translated in Persian and English languages.