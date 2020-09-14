Martyrdom Day observed at Sapahar





It is a deadly day for the people of Sapahar because on this day in 1971, 21 freedom fighters were martyred, and many were wounded.

To free people of Sapahar from Pakistani occupation forces, a group of 80 freedom fighters took oath. Later they became engaged in a blood-shedding battle with the enemy forces.

War-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) SM Zahidul Islam, Mansur Ali and Abdur Razzak said, soon after the beginning of the war in 1971, Pakistani military set up a camp at a local school along a pond bank in the east of Sapahar Sadar. From that camp, they used to conduct operations.

In this situation, a total of 80 FFs of Sapahar and Mohadevpur were united to demolish the camp run by Pakistani Lieutenant Shawkat Ali. They decided to swoop on the enemies on the night of September 13.

Instructed by FF Major Rajbir Singh and led by EPR Habildar Ahmad Ullah, they were divided into three groups. One group was deployed near Modhoil Bridge belonging to Sapahar-Patnitala Road for setting mine. The second group was deployed for round the clock patrolling. The third or the main group took position in a paddy field near the enemy camp.

But the enemy forces came to know about it, and they took instant preparation for battle. Accordingly at night, the battle started between the two sides. The fighting continued till dawn. At one stage, the enemy group started to retreat. At that moment, sensing the dawn, the group of the FFs at the bridge left the spot. Taking it as advantage, the enemy got with heavy arms and ammunition entered Sapahar.

Now in the face of sophisticated weapons, FFs started to retreat. In that round of fighting, a total of 15 were martyred on the spot including FFs Lutfar Rahman, Ayub Ali and Abdul Hamid. Many including Mansur Ali, SM Zahidul Islam, Group Leader Ahmad Ullah, Sohrab Ali and Nurul Islam were wounded.









Besides, eight others were caught by the enemies. Of them, four were taken to roof of Patnitala Modhoil School and chopped to death and two were buried alive in a well at Mohadevpur. The rest two- Abu Wahed of Tilna Village and younger SM Zahidul Islam of Zoanpur Village in Sapahar were put in Natore Jail.





