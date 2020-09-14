Lightning kills two in two districts





NETRAKONA: A youth was killed by lightning strike in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Shafiqul Islam, 26, was the son of Akbar Ali of Keronkhola Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the victim was working in his paddy field in the morning. Suddenly, lightning struck him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) Shahnur A Alam confirmed the incident.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Haluaghat Municipality of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Abu Bakkar, 25, was the son of Abdul Hakim of Jagirguha Village in Fulpur Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Abu Bakkar came to visit his maternal uncle's house in Haluaghat Municipality in the morning. At noon, he was bathing in Saint Andrews Mission High School Pond. Suddenly, lightning struck him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy, said police sources.









Haluaghat PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





