Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:53 AM
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a former policeman were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Netrakona, Gopalganj and Rangpur, in two days. 
NETRAKONA: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Sujon Mia, 39, was the son of Rahmat Ali of Sreepur Tengabari Village under Gaokandia Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said two motorcycles collided head-on in Shantipur area on the Shyamganj-Birisiri Road at noon, leaving Sujon dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were taken to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) Shahnur A Alam confirmed the incident.
GOPALGANJ: A van-puller was killed when a truck hit his vehicle on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning
The deceased was identified as Ekhlas Biswas, 45, son of Akbar Biswas, a resident of Kushli Village in Tungipara Upazila.
Local sources said a truck hit hard a van in Mandartala area at around 11am while he was returning home from the district town, leaving Ekhlas dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Sub-Inspector of Gopalganj Sadar PS Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident.
RANGPUR: A retired policeman was killed in a road accident in Nazirerhat area of the city on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sultan Mia, 70, a resident of the area.
Police sources said a speeding truck ran over him in the area at around 8:15am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed by locals, police recovered the body.
However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Hajirhat PS OC Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident.


