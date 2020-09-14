

Meghna erodes 26 establishments in one day at Kamalnagar

The erosion started on Friday morning in Ludhua Bagharhat Bazaar area. Panicked owners of the existing shops started relocating their shops.

Though Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has tried to check the erosion by dumping geo-bags, it has not worked at all. So, locals have become panicked.

A visit on Friday afternoon found Meghna erosion going on in 200-metre area of the bazaar. One third of the bazaar has already been eroded. The rest parts are under threat.

The severe erosion devoured the classrooms of Char Falkan Government Primary School, which were relocated one year back.

Businessmen said the erosion started suddenly on Friday morning. Apprehending the severity of erosion, they got busy in removing roofs and fences of their shops.

Inhabitants along the riverbank never saw such type of erosion, said locals.

Teacher of the school Abdus Shahid Sumon said, the school along with two two-storied buildings went into the river in September last year. To continue academic activities, classrooms of the school were set up in a government building at the west end of Ludhua Bagharhat Bazaar. But the Friday's erosion has also devoured these classrooms.

Now the highest authority is trying to relocate the school to safe place, he informed.

President of Ludhua Bagharhat Bazaar Directing Committee and Laxmipur Zila Parishad Member Mosharraf Hossain Bagha said the bazaar was shifted to the present location on the face of erosion in 2017. But within three years, it has again been under erosion threat. To protect it, BWDB raised spars with geo-bags, but the sudden erosion destroyed the spars too.

He demanded quick steps to check the erosion.

Laxmipur BWDB Executive Engineer Faruk Ahmed said, as Meghna has destroyed the former spars, they will set up another temporary spar here.

Major (Rtd) Abdul Mannan, MP, said, to protect Kamalnagar Upazila from Meghna erosion, the second-phase Development Project Proposal (DPP) for riverbank protection at Kamalnagar Upazila is awaiting approval from the ministry concerned.

If the project is approved, there will be permanent solution to the river erosion, he hoped.















KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 13: The Meghna River has eroded a total of 25 shops and a primary school in one day at Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.The erosion started on Friday morning in Ludhua Bagharhat Bazaar area. Panicked owners of the existing shops started relocating their shops.Though Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has tried to check the erosion by dumping geo-bags, it has not worked at all. So, locals have become panicked.A visit on Friday afternoon found Meghna erosion going on in 200-metre area of the bazaar. One third of the bazaar has already been eroded. The rest parts are under threat.The severe erosion devoured the classrooms of Char Falkan Government Primary School, which were relocated one year back.Businessmen said the erosion started suddenly on Friday morning. Apprehending the severity of erosion, they got busy in removing roofs and fences of their shops.Inhabitants along the riverbank never saw such type of erosion, said locals.Teacher of the school Abdus Shahid Sumon said, the school along with two two-storied buildings went into the river in September last year. To continue academic activities, classrooms of the school were set up in a government building at the west end of Ludhua Bagharhat Bazaar. But the Friday's erosion has also devoured these classrooms.Now the highest authority is trying to relocate the school to safe place, he informed.President of Ludhua Bagharhat Bazaar Directing Committee and Laxmipur Zila Parishad Member Mosharraf Hossain Bagha said the bazaar was shifted to the present location on the face of erosion in 2017. But within three years, it has again been under erosion threat. To protect it, BWDB raised spars with geo-bags, but the sudden erosion destroyed the spars too.He demanded quick steps to check the erosion.Laxmipur BWDB Executive Engineer Faruk Ahmed said, as Meghna has destroyed the former spars, they will set up another temporary spar here.Major (Rtd) Abdul Mannan, MP, said, to protect Kamalnagar Upazila from Meghna erosion, the second-phase Development Project Proposal (DPP) for riverbank protection at Kamalnagar Upazila is awaiting approval from the ministry concerned.If the project is approved, there will be permanent solution to the river erosion, he hoped.