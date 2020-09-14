Mali for transition government





BAMAKO, Sept 13: Mali's military junta on Saturday vowed to establish an 18-month transition government to return the country to civilian rule after last month's coup, but key figures protested the army's continued influence.A junta-appointed committee adopted a "transition charter" by acclamation at the close of talks on the handover of power, a move that paves the way for a placeholder government taking over before staging fresh elections.But one of the most contentious issues remains unclear: whether the transition government will be headed by a civilian or a soldier.While AFP has not seen the final version of the charter, an earlier version stated that another junta-appointed committee would appoint the transition president, raising questions about the military's influence. -AFP