Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:52 AM
Polls test Kremlin party’s grip

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NOVOSIBIRSK, Sept 13: Russians on Sunday voted in regional elections overshadowed by the poisoning of the main opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who had urged supporters to vote tactically to push out the ruling party backing President Vladimir Putin.
In 41 of the country's 85 regions, Russians are voting for regional governors and lawmakers in regional and city legislatures as well as in several by-elections for national MPs.
Voters went to the polls on Sunday morning, wearing compulsory masks and gloves and undergoing temperature checks to protect against coronavirus infection, AFP journalists saw in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.
The vote is seen as a key test of the Kremlin's control of local politics as the United Russia ruling party has seen a drop in popularity amid simmering public anger over falling incomes and economic woes.   -AFP


