Coronavirus: Key updates





KEY VACCINE TRIAL RESUMES

Pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University say they have resumed a vaccine trial after getting the all-clear from British regulators, following a pause announced Wednesday that was caused by a UK volunteer falling ill.

MORE THAN 921,000 DEAD

The pandemic has killed at least 921,097 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 28.8 million cases have been confirmed. The United States has the most deaths with 193,705, followed by Brazil with 131,210, India with 78,586, Mexico with 70,604 and Britain with 41,623 fatalities.

ANTI-LOCKDOWN DEMO ARRESTS

Authorities in Australian city Melbourne arrest more than 70 people for flouting stay-at-home orders to protest against lockdown restrictions, with some demonstrators clashing with riot police at a market. About 250 people attend the illegal protest -- the second in as many days in Melbourne -- promoted by coronavirus conspiracy groups on social media.

SECOND WAVE SIGNS IN AUSTRIA

Austria is experiencing the start of a second wave of infections, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says, as cases spike upwards in line with other EU countries. From Friday to Saturday, the Alpine nation of nearly nine million people reported 869 new cases -- more than half of them in the capital Vienna. In a statement, Kurz warns that the mark of 1,000 cases per day will be reached soon.

EASING IN SOUTH KOREA

South Korea will temporarily ease virus curbs in the greater Seoul area after a decline in cases. Authorities had tightened social distancing measures last month following a spike in cases but these will be eased in the metropolitan area starting Monday for two weeks.

OLYMPIC BOXING TEAM HIT

The German Boxing Federation reports that a "large part" of its 25-strong Tokyo Olympic Games team has contracted the virus while training in the Austrian Alps, without specifying the exact number and saying everyone was doing well so far.

The group, made up of 18 boxers and seven other staff members, must now remain in quarantine at the training camp in Laengenfeld in Tirol.

NO GLAM NY FASHION WEEK

New York Fashion Week opens with almost no live audiences and very few major names, but with the goal of helping US designers survive the crisis. Regular heavy-hitters Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren will not be attending the event, which will last only three days.

Disposable masks 'causing plastic waste'

The government has been urged to do more to get people to switch from disposable masks to reusable coverings. The Liberal Democrats said single-use surgical masks caused "enormous" plastic waste and that environmentally friendly alternatives must be promoted.

And the Green Party wants ministers to push the media to show them less, to stop their use becoming "normalised". Disposable masks contain plastics which pollute water and can harm wildlife who eat them or become tangled in them. -AFP















