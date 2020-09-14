Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:52 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

WASHINGTON, Sept 13: Pushing for new roads to reelection, President Donald Trump is going on the offense this weekend in Nevada, which hasn't supported a Republican presidential candidate since 2004.
Trump is confronting local authorities by holding public events Saturday and Sunday after state officials blocked his initial plans for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas because they would have violated coronavirus health guidelines. It's the kind of political fight that Trump's team relishes and underscores the growing importance of Nevada in Trump's quest for 270 electoral votes as the race against Democrat Joe Biden looks tight in a number of pivotal states.
Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 to Hillary Clinton, and the state has trended further toward the Democrats in the past decade. But Trump's campaign has invested heavily in the state, relying on its ground game to turn out voters. Democrats, by contrast, have largely relied on virtual campaign efforts during the pandemic, save for the casino workers' Culinary Union, which has sent workers door to door.
"The Democrats are scared. They know President Trump has the momentum," said the state GOP chairman, Michael McDonald.




Both candidates have spent about $4.5 million in Nevada, while Trump has made $5.5 million in future reservations in the state and Biden has allocated $2.5 million, according to the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.
The Trump team originally planned rallies at airport hangars in Reno and Las Vegas, but those were scuttled by state officials due to concerns the campaign would not abide by Covid-19 restrictions. State Republicans blamed Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak for trying to hurt the president's reelection chances. Sisolak has limited in-person gatherings indoors and outdoors to 50 people since May, a recommendation based on White House reopening guidelines.   -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
End to Lesbos migrant crisis soon
Mali for transition government
Polls test Kremlin party’s grip
Coronavirus: Key updates
Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
At Afghan peace talks, the hard work begins
Oman welcomes Bahrain-Israel normalisation decision
US brands China curbs on US diplomats ‘escalation’


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft