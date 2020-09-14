Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:52 AM
At Afghan peace talks, the hard work begins

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020

DOHA, Sept 13: Aghan government negotiators expressed cautious optimism for progress on thorny issues including ceasefires as peace talks with the Taliban were set to get down to business in Doha on Sunday.
A slick opening ceremony in Doha on Saturday saw the Afghan government, and allies including the US, call for a ceasefire.
But the Taliban, who have fought a guerrilla campaign against both since they were forced from power in 2001, did not mention a truce as they came to the negotiating table.
The head of the peace process for the Afghan government, Abdullah Abdullah, suggested the Taliban could offer a ceasefire in exchange for the release of more of their jailed fighters.
"This could be one of their ideas or one of their demands," Abdullah told AFP.
Speaking later to journalists, he said the talks should continue in the "spirit of moving towards peace".
"There should first be a significant reduction in violence, then humanitarian ceasefires, and then a nationwide and permanent ceasefire."
Negotiations will be arduous and messy, delegates warned, and are starting even as bloodshed continues to grip Afghanistan.
"We will undoubtedly encounter many challenges in the talks over the coming days, weeks and months," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he called for the warring sides to "seize this opportunity" to secure peace.
Nearly two decades since the US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban, the war still kills dozens of people daily and the country's economy has been shattered, pushing millions into poverty.
The Taliban have long worried that reducing conflict could lessen their leverage.
Even as technical committees from the two sides were due to meet to hammer out an agenda for the talks, violence raged on the ground.   -AFP


