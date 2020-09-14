Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:52 AM
latest
Home Sports

All praise for Ali Khan

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
BIPIN DANI

All praise for Ali Khan

All praise for Ali Khan

Muhammad Ahsan Ali Khan's likely inclusion in the KKR team in the IPL has impressed one India-born coach Jatin Patel, now in USA.  
"From day one he was outstanding in terms of his speed and skill", he said over the telephone. 
"He impressed everyone at the camp and made the team. Since then he never looked back in terms of performance".
"Since he made it to ICC Americas combined XI - later selected for the USA national team and played an instrumental role for the USA cricket team - to achieve ODI status last year in Namibia".
"His profile stack uplifted with the opportunity to play in CPL with Trinidad team (owned by KKR) - he is now part of the last two Trinidad championship with a role as opening bowler", Patel added further.
Since the USA gained ODI status - Ali Khan has not played any 50 over game for USA. but mostly featured in CPL & Canada T20.
"I am fortunate to see him from day one as he raises his bar here in Indianapolis where he used to practice on turf wickets (only turf wicket in the area and nearest one to his town) which is about an hour drive from his residence", he concluded.
Ali Khan was born in Pakistan and now holding USA passport.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi plays 45 minutes in Barca friendly win as La Liga kicks off
Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam
All praise for Ali Khan
Smith remains sidelined as England bat in 2nd ODI
Bangladesh wants to play SL series with full preparation
Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup grouping held
Miraz desperate to regain aura
BCB 'advised to restrict' touring members


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft