Smith remains sidelined as England bat in 2nd ODI





Star batsman Smith missed Australia's 19-run win at Lancashire's headquarters in the first of a three-match series against world champions England on Friday after being hit on the head by a throw-down from a member of the tourists' coaching staff while batting in the nets on Thursday.

Australia insisted he was being rested purely as a precaution despite passing a concussion test and a team spokesman said Saturday that Smith had come through another such check.

Nevertheless, Australia decided against recalling Smith, with captain Aaron Finch telling Sky Sports at the toss: "We're just being cautious with Steve Smith." -AFP















