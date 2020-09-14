Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:51 AM
Smith remains sidelined as England bat in 2nd ODI

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020

MANCHESTER, SEPT 13: Australia's Steve Smith remained out of action as England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Star batsman Smith missed Australia's 19-run win at Lancashire's headquarters in the first of a three-match series against world champions England on Friday after being hit on the head by a throw-down from a member of the tourists' coaching staff while batting in the nets on Thursday.
Australia insisted he was being rested purely as a precaution despite passing a concussion test and a team spokesman said Saturday that Smith had come through another such check.
Nevertheless, Australia decided against recalling Smith, with captain Aaron Finch telling Sky Sports at the toss: "We're just being cautious with Steve Smith."   -AFP


