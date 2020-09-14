Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup grouping held

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The grouping of second edition of BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup football was held recently as the 12-team football event is scheduled to roll in next December.
The teams were dividing into four groups. Group-A got Rangatungi United Football Academy from Thakurgaon, Pirganj Football Academy from Rangpur and Shyamnagar Football Academy from Satkhira, Group-B got Jalali Football Academy from Brahmanbaria, Harian Football Academy from Rajshahi and FC United Feni, Group-C got Warrior Sports Academy, Sunamganj Junior Football Academy and Late Farhad Hossain Memorial Football Academy from Tangail and Group-D got JAFF Football Academy from Dhaka, Ishwarganj Football Academy from Mymensingh and GKSP Football Academy from Narayanganj.
The academy cup is the first successful initiative of connecting the local football academies through one event. It is yearly arranged by Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, and sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, a club of Bangladesh Premier League. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is providing logistic support.
BFSF General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer said that they are arranging the academy cup with a view to hunt football talents and help the enrich pipelines for the local clubs and youth teams. The champion team will receive Taka 100,000 and runner-up Taka 50,000 as prize money along with trophies.




The first edition of the event took place in September last year at the Paltan Ground in Dhaka. Alike this year, a total of 12 football academy teams from 11 districts of the country played then.


