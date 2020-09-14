Miraz desperate to regain aura



Mehidy Hasan Miraz. photo: FACEBOOK

"I am feeling embarrassed since I don't have control on line and length for long gap. I am in doubt whether I am bowling well to the extant I want to," Miraz said to media via a video message delivered by BCB.

"I have been trying to bring my past aura back as much as I can. For this, I am doing all necessary things and working in respective areas," he hoped.

Miraz won heart of fans on debut with his exquisite turns. He bagged 90 Test wickets so far from 22 matches. He became the trusted hand for captains of the country for all formats. Miraz is undoubtedly one of the key members of Bangladesh spin unit for the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour. But his recent performance goes against the stats. Miraz is also aware of it and working to sharp his weapons. He said, "I had very good times in early three years after debut. But I couldn't do what I wanted in last two-three series before the lock-down".

"The game is about to start, practice begins, I want to do well organising myself," he said further.

"I have discussed with the coach, he also discussed how to do well. I talked with Daniel Vettori. He gave us tips how to do better and worked with us. Hopefully we'll work more together," Miraz expressed.

Sri Lanka already have planned a mind to beat Bangladesh by pace. Bangladesh think tank is also planning to give a quick-based squad. So, a grassy wicket is waiting in Sri Lanka, which definitely will be a challenge for Miraz. He however, wants to focus on proper line and length to get the optimum success in a pace friendly wicket.

"Spinner have to face extra challenges in abroad, especially myself. I think economic rate is important hare. You'll not get help from wicket. So, to do well you have to bowl maintaining proper line-length and drop the ball at the right spot," he revealed.















