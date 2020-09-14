Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:51 AM
latest
Home Sports

Miraz desperate to regain aura

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Mehidy Hasan Miraz. photo: FACEBOOK

Mehidy Hasan Miraz. photo: FACEBOOK

Spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz informed that he is embarrassed since he doesn't have proper control on bowling. But he is working hard to regain his tint and hopeful to make his style comeback.
"I am feeling embarrassed since I don't have control on line and length for long gap. I am in doubt whether I am bowling well to the extant I want to," Miraz said to media via a video message delivered by BCB.
"I have been trying to bring my past aura back as much as I can. For this, I am doing all necessary things and working in respective areas," he hoped.
Miraz won heart of fans on debut with his exquisite turns. He bagged 90 Test wickets so far from 22 matches. He became the trusted hand for captains of the country for all formats. Miraz is undoubtedly one of the key members of Bangladesh spin unit for the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour. But his recent performance goes against the stats. Miraz is also aware of it and working to sharp his weapons. He said, "I had very good times in early three years after debut. But I couldn't do what I wanted in last two-three series before the lock-down".
"The game is about to start, practice begins, I want to do well organising myself," he said further.
"I have discussed with the coach, he also discussed how to do well. I talked with Daniel Vettori. He gave us tips how to do better and worked with us. Hopefully we'll work more together," Miraz expressed.
Sri Lanka already have planned a mind to beat Bangladesh by pace. Bangladesh think tank is also planning to give a quick-based squad. So, a grassy wicket is waiting in Sri Lanka, which definitely will be a challenge for Miraz. He however, wants to focus on proper line and length to get the optimum success in a pace friendly wicket.
"Spinner have to face extra challenges in abroad, especially myself. I think economic rate is important hare. You'll not get help from wicket. So, to do well you have to bowl maintaining proper line-length and drop the ball at the right spot," he revealed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi plays 45 minutes in Barca friendly win as La Liga kicks off
Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam
All praise for Ali Khan
Smith remains sidelined as England bat in 2nd ODI
Bangladesh wants to play SL series with full preparation
Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup grouping held
Miraz desperate to regain aura
BCB 'advised to restrict' touring members


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft