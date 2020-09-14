BCB 'advised to restrict' touring members





The proposal to send only national players has been from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.

"They have requested us to send only the national team so it can be "better managed", one of the top BCB officials said on Sunday.

"We therefore are trying to restrict our team with support to 40 members".

Incidentally, the SLC has also proposed all touring members come from Bangladesh rather than from different destinations.

Craig McMillan and Daniel Vettori as batting and spin bowling coaches were scheduled to join the Bangladesh team directly from New Zealand.

Bangladesh players will not be allowed to be trained or move out of their hotel rooms for the first seven days once they arrive and they can train for seven days thereafter but will not be able to meet any Sri Lankan players or no match will play with the host team.

On health ministry guidelines these are few of the points in the tentative documents shared by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, it is learnt here.

SLC officials are set to meet the health ministry authorities on Thursday to finalise further details and also discuss the relaxations the BCB has asked for.















Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unlikely to send its High-Performance team as planned earlier, along with the national team to Sri Lanka, it is reliably learnt here.The proposal to send only national players has been from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board."They have requested us to send only the national team so it can be "better managed", one of the top BCB officials said on Sunday."We therefore are trying to restrict our team with support to 40 members".Incidentally, the SLC has also proposed all touring members come from Bangladesh rather than from different destinations.Craig McMillan and Daniel Vettori as batting and spin bowling coaches were scheduled to join the Bangladesh team directly from New Zealand.Bangladesh players will not be allowed to be trained or move out of their hotel rooms for the first seven days once they arrive and they can train for seven days thereafter but will not be able to meet any Sri Lankan players or no match will play with the host team.On health ministry guidelines these are few of the points in the tentative documents shared by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, it is learnt here.SLC officials are set to meet the health ministry authorities on Thursday to finalise further details and also discuss the relaxations the BCB has asked for.