

Lee C-19 negative, Saif yet to test

Before collecting samples, both Saif and Lee had no symptoms. BCB's Medical Team however, has advised them to go into self-isolation in accordance with the Covid-19 management protocol until they undergo another test.

Lee had earlier reported positive on 14 August in Dubai, UAE and negative on 23 August after 10 days in isolation. He also completed a 14-day self-quarantine on arrival in Dhaka before September 7. Following to Lee's earlier negative reports, BCB decided to discontinue player's individual practices at Home of Cricket, Mirpur.

"The player has come in touch with a person who was Covid-19 positive. Therefore as a precaution, he has been tested but he was found negative," BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury told the BSS on Sunday.

"All of the coaches including Nick Lee, were tested on September 11. All of the coaching staff members were found negative," he added.

Regarding Saif Hasan Chowdhury said, "His time to test again hasn't come yet. When he has the time to test, he will be tested. Hopefully it will take two or three days more".

The 2nd phase coronavirus test for tigers will be conducted soon after arrival at the hotel on September 18 while 3rd round test will be carried out on September 21. The last round test will be done before taking off the plane by the end of the month.















