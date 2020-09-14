Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:51 AM
BFF Election

Final list of candidates published

Badal Roy\'s name stays on the list

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

The election commission of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Saturday, announced a 47-candidate final list for the upcoming election of BFF executive committee to be held on the third of October.
Current vice-president Badal Roy's name is also seen on the list. This candidate for president post sent a handwritten letter requesting his candidateship withdrawal on the last day of withdrawal on Saturday after the stipulated time and for that BFF election commission did not take that into consideration.
Zakir Hossain Babul of Uttar Baridhara Club and Saidur Rahman Manik of Azompur Football Club on Saturday withdrew their candidateship for the post of executive member of BFF. These two names were omitted from the list. 
Earlier on Friday, after a scrutiny process, the commission announced all the 49 candidates who brought forms to compete for 21 post of the executive committee of the federation qualified to contend in the election.
Now, in the final list, president post gets three candidates and they are current and three consecutive times President Kazi M Salahuddin, former booter and coach of national team Shafiqul Islam Manik and vice-president of BFF Badal Roy while the senior vice-president post is to be contested by Abdus Salam Murshedy and former star booter Sheikh M Aslam.
Eight candidates of vice-president posts are Tabith Awal, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi and Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan, organiser Abdullah Al Fuad, Amirul Islam Babu, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik and Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan.




The 34 candidates for executive member post are Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan, Tipu Sultan, Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Independent candidate Monjurul Ahsan, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Agrani Bank football club official Hazi M Rafique, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Khulna DFA president Saiful Islam, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul, organiser Mizanur Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Hasanuzzaman Khan, Raihan Kabir, Saifur Rahman Moni, Harunur Rashid, Sawkat Ali Khan Jahangir, Mahfuza Akter Kiron, Satyajit Das Rupu, M Ilias Hossain, Bijon Barua, Iqubal Hossain, Amith Khan Shuvra, Mahiuddin Ahmed Salim, Jakir Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Riajul Karim, Quamrul Hasan Hilton, Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj, Asadujjaman Mithu, Nurul Islam Nuru and Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury.


