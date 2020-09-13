Photography on board passenger could be banned: DGCA





TOI spoke to Director General of Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar for clarification on the action applicable for such a violation. "Everything. Sacking, et al," Kumar said. That is to say, the airline crew member concerned could face termination or other punitive action. The passenger concerned too will face action under the norms for unruly passenger behaviour, he said. The airline would file an FIR against the passenger and then form an internal committee which will decide in 30 days whether to issue a ban against the passenger concerned or not.

The regulator passed the said stringent order on Saturday, a day after a video footage which showed electronic media with cameras crowd around actor Kangana Ranaut on board a recent IndiGo Chandigarh to Mumbai flight did rounds on social media.

"As per Rule 13 of Aircraft rules 1937, no person shall take, or cause or permit to be taken, at a government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph…," said the order passed by Sunil Kumar, deputy director general, DGCA.

The only time when a photograph is permitted on board a flight is when it is "in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of a permission in writing granted by the director-general, a Joint Director General, a Deputy Director General or the Director of Regulations and Information f the civil aviation department. This permission is, however, not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on ground at a defence aerodrome," the order said.

It added that inspite of a ban on photography it has been noted that at times, the airlines have failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of the lack off diligence on their part. Such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, is not to be allowed, the order said.

"It has been decided that from now on, in case any such violation occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day, that is, the day following and shall be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation," the order said.

The incident took place on Wednesday on board flight 6E-264 which departed Chandigarh at 12.30pm and arrived in Mumbai at 2.30pm.

The footage, shot (by a passenger) when the aircraft had parked at Mumbai airport, showed journalists with video cameras jostling and crowding along the aisle, near the front of the aircraft, to get access to Ranaut in the first row. A few journalists were seen with their face masks removed, while others packed in tightly along the aisle trying to reach the actor. In the video, an in-flight announcement can be heard: "Please do not harass any passenger, you all will be subject to security by CISF staff on landing… please remain seated." -TNN



















































