EU pushes for tough curbs on cryptocurrencies

BERLIN, Sept 12: Finance ministers from the EU's top economies on Friday pushed for strict curbs on cryptocurrencies, including the Libra project launched by Facebook.A joint statement by the finance ministers of Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands insisted such projects should be carefully controlled and regulated."No global asset-backed crypto-asset arrangement should begin operation in the European Union until the legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks have been adequately identified and addressed," they said.Facebook's announcement last year of plans to design the Libra cryptocurrency and payments system raised big red flags for global regulators who expressed criticism of privately-run currency.Facebook has touted its initiative as a way to lower costs for consumers around the world, eliminating the high fees of cross-border transfers. —AFP