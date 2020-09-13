Video
Bata approves 125pc cash dividend for 2019

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

At the 48th Annual General Meeting of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, the shareholders approved the audited financial statements and the dividend of 125pc for the year 2019 on the paid-up capital of the company.
The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, which held through a digital platform on Thursday, says a press release.   
Among the other Directors Anirban Asit Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director,  Shaibal Sinha, K M Rezaul Hasanat, and Rupali Chowdhury also attended the meeting.
In conclusion, the Chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to the valued shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and the Government for their continued support extended to the Company.


