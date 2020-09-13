

Bata approves 125pc cash dividend for 2019

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, which held through a digital platform on Thursday, says a press release.

Among the other Directors Anirban Asit Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director, Shaibal Sinha, K M Rezaul Hasanat, and Rupali Chowdhury also attended the meeting.

In conclusion, the Chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to the valued shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and the Government for their continued support extended to the Company.



























