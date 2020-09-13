Ikea to open first second-hand store in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11: Ikea will open its first second-hand store selling refurbished furniture in Sweden later this year, the company said Friday, part of its effort to become a fully circular business by 2030.

The store will open in the world's first second-hand shopping centre in the town of Eskilstuna, called ReTuna.

The Swedish company has previously said it would start renting and recycling furniture worldwide as part of an eco-friendly drive to address concerns its affordable, flat-pack business model leads to overconsumption and waste.

"If we are going to reach our sustainability goals we need to challenge ourselves and test our ideas in practice," Ikea Sweden's sustainability director Jonas Carlehed said in a statement.






















