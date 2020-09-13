Video
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:07 PM
US budget deficit tops $3 trillion

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Brain Station 23 COO and Partner MJ Ferdous and the UCB (United Commercial Bank) Deputy Managing Director Nabil M. Rahman flanked by their colleagues exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the head office of UCB in the capital Dhaka recently.

WASHINGTON, Sept 12: The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the US federal budget deficit above $3 trillion for the first 11 months of fiscal 2020, more than doubling the previous full-year record, the US Treasury said on Friday.
The budget deficit for August was $200 billion, matching the deficit in August 2019 but lower than the $245 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. However, $55 billion worth of benefit payments were shifted into July because August started on a weekend.
The $3.007 trillion year-to-date deficit was nearly triple the $1.067 trillion deficit for the comparable year-ago period, spurred by a massive increase in government spending to battle the economic fallout from the pandemic.
The previous 11-month deficit record was $1.37 trillion, reported by the Treasury in August 2009 during the financial crisis and recession. The full fiscal 2009 deficit totaled $1.4 trillion.
Concerns about ballooning deficits have stoked opposition by some Republicans in Congress to spending trillions of dollars more on a new round of coronavirus aid programs. This has helped to stall negotiations between Democrats and the Trump administration.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has projected the full-year 2020 US deficit to reach $3.3 trillion, or 16per cent of GDP, the highest share since the end of World War Two.
August budget outlays were $423 billion, compared with $428 billion in August 2019 and $626 billion in July 2020. Labor- related outlays, largely unemployment benefits, fell to $55 billion in August from $110 billion in July after a $600-a-week federal unemployment supplement expired on July 31.
Receipts in August were $223 billion, compared with $228 billion in the year-earlier period. While taxes collected from paycheck withholdings fell by $11 billion from a year earlier, non-withheld tax payments were up $4 billion due to a processing backlog from the delayed July 15 tax deadline, a Treasury official said.
Earnings from the Federal Reserve soared in August by $5 billion compared with a year earlier from earnings on the Fed's massively expanded bond holdings and lower interest payments on bank reserves.
The Treasury's interest costs on public debt rose $7 billion in August compared with a year earlier as borrowing expanded massively. But debt costs were $53 billion lower for the first 11 months of 2020 versus a year earlier due to lower interest rates.    -Reuters


