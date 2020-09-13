Samsung offers discount on its BD assembled device





Assembled in Bangladesh, the flagship phone will now be available at a budget-friendly price of BDT 49,999 after the discount against the regular price is BDT 55,999.

Moreover, with the budget-friendly price, most people now can understand the reason why S Pen has remained unmatched by the competition since it was introduced with the first Galaxy Note.

The S Pen has been an excellent tool for taking notes and unleashing users' artistic side, according to a press release.

Note 10 Lite brings people the same stylus experience as the previous ones along with upgraded features such as the Text Export feature that let users transfer handwritten notes into text for quick sharing.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution, in-display fingerprint reader, and HDR10+. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 and is equipped with Exynos 9810 processor. The Note 10 Lite has 8GB, 128 GB storage, and a microSD card slot.

It features a 32MP selfie camera and a 12MP+12MP+12MP triple rear-facing camera. The phone can record 4K 60fps videos using both front and rear cameras.

It has an S Pen, GPS, dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite uses a 4,500mAh battery, which is compatible with 25W fast charging.

















































