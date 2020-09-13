Video
BS 23 to implement Islamic Banking in UCB

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correrspondent

Brain Station 23 COO and Partner MJ Ferdous and the UCB (United Commercial Bank) Deputy Managing Director Nabil M. Rahman flanked by their colleagues exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the head office of UCB in the capital Dhaka recently.

Brain Station 23 Limited (BS 23) and United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) have recently signed a contract under which the former will introduce Islamic banking in the latter using Oracle Flexcube as the Shariah - based banking is becoming popular in the country.
The implementation of this solution will take the UCBL forward to an advanced level of real-time and comprehensive banking. It is also a significant move to digitalize different segments of the country's financial services and management.
The signing ceremony has been held recently at the head office of UCB in the capital Dhaka and was attended from UCB among others by  the UCB Deputy Managing Director Nabil M. Rahman, Executive Vice President N. Mustafa Tarek, SVP Md. KhirkilNowaz and UCB Islamic Banking Head Mohammad Ishrat Hossain Khan.
From Brain Station 23 COO & Partner MJ Ferdous, Head of Marketing Farzana Afrin Tisha and Business Development Manager MD Safiul Islam Khan were also present.
Brain Station 23 has a high reputation for developing high-quality fintech applications and its one of the leading software companies in Bangladesh working with large financial institutions and enterprises.
BrainStation 23 will provide the implementation and Installation of Islamic Banking in Oracle FLEXCUBE Platform with the support of Oracle Financial Services Consulting.
BrainStation 23 is an authorized GOLD partner of Oracle and it's plan is to become an Implementation Partner of Oracle to support locally and Internationally for Flexcube customization.
It will help to earn more currency from International Projects and Save more currency through local customization. They have represented UCBL that they have the necessary skills, expertise, and other competencies to provide Management and maintenance service of the said System to UCBL.
Nabil M. Rahman said: "Oracle Flexcube has a certification on Islamic Banking and Profit Sharing Ratio (PSR) mechanism is available in the system. Moreover, Brainstation23 is found good as Oracle's local partner who used to work with UCBL for smooth implementation of the project."
Brain Station 23's COO MJ Ferdous said, "We are already working as technology partner for modernizing UCBL digital banking platform UNET for their retail user and corporate users. There are also supporting UCBL and some other banks for internal process automation along with their custom software development support."


