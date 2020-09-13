Video
Sunday, 13 September, 2020
Euro gains as ECB viewed as less worried about strong currency

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Sept 12: The euro rose for a third straight session against the dollar on Friday, with investors encouraged to push it higher after the European Central Bank showed no sign of stemming the single currency's appreciation.
At a press conference on Thursday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank is not targeting exchange rates. She also struck a less dovish tone on the euro zone economy, as the ECB lifted its growth forecast for 2020.
After Lagarde's briefing, sources said policymakers had agreed to look through the euro's rise, judging it was broadly in line with economic fundamentals.
On Friday, however, ECB policymakers, including chief economist Philip Lane, warned against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the bank's benign message from a day earlier.
Since around mid-June, the euro has risen more than 6per cent versus the dollar.
"There is a feeling here that it's okay for the euro to be around $1.1750-$1.1850. If it hits $1.1950, it probably starts swinging down," said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.
"Overall, ECB policymakers seem to be saying that let's not overreact about the euro exchange rate," he added.
In afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.2per cent to $1.1831 EUR=EBS, but posted a second straight week of losses. It did reach a one-week high of $1.1917 on Thursday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against other major currencies, was flat to slightly lower at 93.320. The index though showed a second week of gains.
The dollar was little changed against the yen at 106.10 yen.
Friday's data showing a rise in US consumer prices last month had little impact on the dollar. US consumer price index rose 0.4per cent last month, after gains of 0.6per cent in June and July.




Overall, some analysts believe the dollar has scope for further gains as a safe haven amid still heightened uncertainty related to the COVID vaccine and the global recovery from the virus-induced downturn.    -Reuters


