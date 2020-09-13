Video
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:06 PM
Malaysia relaxes entry ban for BD people

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Passengers at an arrival hall in Kuala Lumpur airport.



Malaysia has recently announced that it will allow expatriates and professional visit visa holders from Bangladesh and 22 other countries to enter, reversing a move criticised by employers, reports The Strait Times.
The 22 other countries are the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Columbia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Iran, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Iraq, the Philippines and Indonesia.
To curb the spread of Covid-19, Malaysia had announced that people coming from countries with more than 150,000 cases would be blocked from entering.
All foreign tourists have been banned from entering Malaysia since March.
Malaysia's Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Thursday (September 10) that a special Cabinet committee has decided to slightly relax the regulation that was enforced from Monday.
These expatriates and professional visit pass-holders must first "obtain approval from the (Malaysian) Immigration Department before they can enter the country", he said.
"Their application must be accompanied by a supporting letter from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority or related agencies," the Malaysian senior minister said.
Employers had complained that the government should continue to allow expatriates and professional pass-holders to come in as their technical skills are needed to help the economy.
In another reversal of the ban that started on Monday (September 07), Datuk Seri Ismail said the government has also decided to allow permanent residents, as well as foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens, to enter Malaysia from these 23 countries with high infection rates.
But this group can make only a one-way journey into Malaysia and remain in the country.
Student pass-holders from the affected countries will also be allowed into Malaysia.
"All categories mentioned must get approval from Immigration beforehand," he said.


