Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:06 PM
latest
Home Business

Indian traders increase rice export prices

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Sept 12: Rice export prices in top hub India rose to their highest in nearly 18 months this week as supplies remained constrained due to pandemic-induced disruptions, while Bangladesh may have to import the staple after natural calamities damaged crops.
India's 5% broken parboiled rice prices RI-INBKN5-P1 climbed to $387-$394 per tonne from last week's $384-$390.
With the top exporter now behind only the United States in the tally of COVID-19 cases, exporters have been grappling with limited availability of containers and mill workers at its biggest rice handling port of Kakinada on the east coast.
"Coronavirus outbreak has affected rice milling in Andhra Pradesh and loading operations at Kakinada. Limited supplies are available for exports though demand is robust," said a Kakinada-based exporter.
In neighboring Bangladesh, domestic prices have risen up to 20% over a month amid fears of a production shortfall.
Excessive rainfall in March-April, cyclone Amphan in May and three spells of floods in June-July damaged most crops, of which 70% was paddy, according to agricultural ministry officials.
Bangladesh needs to start importing rice without any delay, sources familiar with the matter said.
In Vietnam too, low domestic supplies pushed prices for 5% broken rice RI-VNBKN5-P1 to $490-$495 a tonne on Thursday from $490 last week.
"Domestic supplies are very low at the moment, while some exporters continue to fulfill their contracts signed earlier with customers from Malaysia, Timor-Leste and Africa," a trader in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang said.
Traders expect prices to come down in the coming weeks ahead of the autumn-winter harvest.
Adding to demand woes, another trader said the Philippines could suspend rice purchases at least until November to support domestic prices of an ongoing harvest there.
In Thailand, benchmark 5% broken rice RI-THBKN5-P1 prices eased to $487-510 per tonne on Thursday from $500-$513 last week amid muted demand.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Japan says ready to top up payouts to ease C-19 pain
Photography on board passenger could be banned: DGCA
EU pushes for tough curbs on cryptocurrencies
Bata approves 125pc cash dividend for 2019
EU and China to talk trade as tensions mount
Ikea to open first second-hand store in Sweden
Bangladesh capital market tops in world with bullish trend


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft