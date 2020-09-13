Small investors will be protected, says BSEC chairman





He was speaking at a virtual discussion on the capital market jointly organized by the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) and the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) in the city.

"We want to make business easier," he said. We will not allow some rogue elements to disturb market to ruin the investment of vast majority of investors. "Small investors can't be rubbed anymore," he said.

He laid emphasis on creating greater business awareness and togetherness to seal the loopholes of cheating, the commission is tightening its belt. Shibli said capital market is the main source of long-term financing in developed countries and big, medium and small investors' participation make the market to prosper.

Calling for diversification in stock exchange business, he hoped "diversification will come soon." Market participants will come up with diversity in their business. If one buy and sell in the secondary market all the time, then it will not happen.

The market has to be much bigger. Tk10 billion is not a big transaction. It must be around Tk30 billion to Tk50 billion immediately, he further said.

He said DSE is poised for major IT based reform and a special team is working at DSE to make it work. We need lot more information to implement major reforms. 'DSE will submit the report Sunday and BSEC will then sit with them to take necessary steps to bring correction in the market structure, Shibli said.

He said companies that are not able to show good performance will be delisted and to be asked to return people's money. Old non-performing money will be refunded.

CMJF General Secretary Monir Hossain presented the key note. DSE Chairman Yunusur Rahman, CSE Chairman Asif Ibrahim, Association of Asset Management Companies (AAMC) Vice President Hasan Imam, DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA) President Sharif Anwar among others spoke on the occasion.

DSE Director Rakibur Rahman said there was a crisis of confidence in the market that need to be removed. He said in case of IPOs, some companies in the last 10 years manipulated basic information to mislead investors. IPOs issue managers, underwriters, auditors who have given false information should be kept away from the market for at least three years.

The BMBA president said participation of expatriates in the market should be increased and protected. Expatriate investment will be more accessible if stock market intermediaries can deal in foreign currency, he said.

















The supervision in the stock market has been strengthened manifolds said BSEC chairman Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul_Islam on Saturday adding no one involved in various past misdeeds would be able to deceive small investors anymore in bourse dodging rules and regulations,He was speaking at a virtual discussion on the capital market jointly organized by the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) and the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) in the city."We want to make business easier," he said. We will not allow some rogue elements to disturb market to ruin the investment of vast majority of investors. "Small investors can't be rubbed anymore," he said.He laid emphasis on creating greater business awareness and togetherness to seal the loopholes of cheating, the commission is tightening its belt. Shibli said capital market is the main source of long-term financing in developed countries and big, medium and small investors' participation make the market to prosper.Calling for diversification in stock exchange business, he hoped "diversification will come soon." Market participants will come up with diversity in their business. If one buy and sell in the secondary market all the time, then it will not happen.The market has to be much bigger. Tk10 billion is not a big transaction. It must be around Tk30 billion to Tk50 billion immediately, he further said.He said DSE is poised for major IT based reform and a special team is working at DSE to make it work. We need lot more information to implement major reforms. 'DSE will submit the report Sunday and BSEC will then sit with them to take necessary steps to bring correction in the market structure, Shibli said.He said companies that are not able to show good performance will be delisted and to be asked to return people's money. Old non-performing money will be refunded.CMJF General Secretary Monir Hossain presented the key note. DSE Chairman Yunusur Rahman, CSE Chairman Asif Ibrahim, Association of Asset Management Companies (AAMC) Vice President Hasan Imam, DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA) President Sharif Anwar among others spoke on the occasion.DSE Director Rakibur Rahman said there was a crisis of confidence in the market that need to be removed. He said in case of IPOs, some companies in the last 10 years manipulated basic information to mislead investors. IPOs issue managers, underwriters, auditors who have given false information should be kept away from the market for at least three years.The BMBA president said participation of expatriates in the market should be increased and protected. Expatriate investment will be more accessible if stock market intermediaries can deal in foreign currency, he said.