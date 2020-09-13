April-June industrial loan recovery drops by 57pc





In the April-June quarter of FY20 economic activities were cut almost by half due to the coronavirus outbreak and industrial term loans recovery suffered the worst plunge to Tk 10,188 crore from Tk 23,629 crore in the same quarter of the earlier FY19, Bangladesh Bank (BB) statement shows.

The recovery suffered the worst during this quarter as a large segment of loans became defaulted loan as the pandemic hits the business and economy severely reducing borrowers' capacity to pay loan installments, bank officials said.

Not only industrial term loans but all other loans faced the same fate during the pandemic period, they said.

Immediately after the coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed around 5,000 lives in the country, the central bank came up reducing loan repayment obligations while extending stimulus packages to support local businesses to stay afloat.

As part of the regulatory forbearances after the flu broke out on March 8, BB issued a circular on March 19 barring banks from treating their borrowers' as defaulters due to non-payment of loan installments till June this year.

During the April-June quarter, the country's exports, imports and domestic production faced a negative spell through two-month shutdown aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

The waiver was further extended till September this year as normalcy was yet to return. It caused a drastic fall in loan recovery severely impacting the liquidity levels in banks.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur who is also BRAC Bank chairman, told Daily Observer that loan payment deferral should be granted and extended based on needs instead of a wholesale basis.

Meghna Bank managing director and chief executive officer Sohail RK Hussain echoed the same stance in favour of extension of the moratorium facility.

As an impact of poor loan recovery in Q4 of FY 20, the recovery of industrial term loans dropped by 8.94 per cent or Tk 6,845 to Tk 69,724 crore compared to Tk 76,569 crore in the previous fiscal.

In FY19, recovery of term loans increased by 9.08 per cent or Tk 6,375 crore compared to the recovery in the previous fiscal year. On the contrary, disbursement of industrial term loans also faced a setback in the last quarter of FY20.

The disbursement of loans to industrial sector dropped to Tk 12,132.03 crore in April-June period this year, down by 45.43 per cent or Tk 10,102 crore compared to Tk 22,233.63 crore disbursed in industrial term loans in the corresponding period last year.















