Potato prices all time high, rice, edible oil stable



Shoppers buy vegetable at a kitchen market in Dhaka.

Rice and edible oil prices were stable while prices of vegetable were up to add to the wounds of buyers trying to live on limited income, market indicators showed.

Prices of garlic, a key spice, also witnessed a slight rise but that of loose flour declined during the week ending Friday. Onion prices mainly soared in the week selling local varieties at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg down from Tk 45 to Tk 55 earlier.

Imported Indian onion sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 compared to Tk 40 to Tk 45 about around seven days back. The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) reported a 20 per cent hike in onion price in a week while it rose by 60 to74 per cent in one month.

Traders said a rise in Indian onion prices caused the price hike in local market. Narayan Chandra Saha, a Syambazar based importer said import costs of Indian onion surged by 30-40 per cent in the last two weeks triggering the crisis.

The commerce ministry and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) have strengthened their market monitoring in the meantime.

TCB officials said it will start truck mounted open market sale (OMS) operation of onion in city streets from September 13 to keep the prices and supply of most-consumer items stable.

Bangladesh annually produces 1.9 million tones of onion against a demand for 2.5-2.6 million tones. The shortfall is met through import mainly from India.

Stored potato prices meanwhile increased further last week to Tk 38 to Tk 42 per kg down from Tk 35 to Tk36 several weeks ago. Ginger also became costlier.

Imported Chinese ginger sold at Tk 220 to Tk 260 per kg from on Saturday from Tk 200 to Tk 220 few days back. Local and Indian Kerala variety of root tuber spice were selling at Tk 150 to Tk 180 per kg from Tk 130 to Tk 150 a week back.

Fine lentil prices increased by Tk 10 to 15 per kg as. It sold at Tk 120-Tk 130 per kg on Thursday.

Garlic prices increased by 10 per kg and imported variety sold at Tk 80 to Tk 100 (imported) while local varieties sold at Tk 100 to Tk 120. However, loose flours (ata and maida) became slightly cheaper by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kg.

Prices of rice, vegetables and farm eggs were stable. Beef, mutton and chicken prices were unchanged. Fish prices showed upward.















