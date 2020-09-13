Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects





In this regard, the agency has sent letter to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) offering over one trillion taka for the country's infrastructure development to boost the economy, a senior official told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

"It has shown keen interest to give low interest loan on various projects including special economic zones, railway sector, Metro Rail, international standard airport, green

field project, power plant projects and establishing IT Parks," chief of Asian Wing of the ERD Shahriar Quader Siddiqui said.

The concerned wing of the ERD is reviewing the letter, he also said.

In addition to various types of loans, Global Midas has also invested in bonds in the public and private sectors. It has also expressed interest in a public-private partnership (PPP) project in Bangladesh.

However, sources said there are hundreds of projects which are in financial crisis.

The projects are being kept alive with nominal money, they said adding that, the revenue deficit has created a financial crisis in the government's development projects.

In this case, the big loan offer of Global Midas can be considered seriously, the letter said, adding that failure to take such loans will make it difficult to achieve the GDP growth target.

Considering these aspects, low interest loans can be taken from international organizations like Global Midas, officials of the Planning Commission said.

According to ERD sources, the grace period of the loan proposed by Global Midas is one to two years. The entire loan has to be repaid within 25 years.









A maximum of less than two percent interest has to be paid against this loan, which is lower than a few other institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Sheikh Sarwar, head of Global Midas Bangladesh, said Midas is interested in lending more than the budget deficit of Bangladesh. In this connection, the agency has already informed the matter to ERD.

He also said Global Midas has given large loans to several countries including Nepal, Singapore and India.

