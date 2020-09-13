Train ticket sales start at counters



Railway has started selling train tickets from station counters on Saturday. The photo was taken from Kamalapur Railway Station in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Railway sources said they have started selling only 50 per cent tickets for each train. Of them, 25 per cent tickets are being sold from counters maintaining social distancing rules while 25 per cent through online.

The tickets will be available at counters from 8:00am.

After resumption of train services from May 31 on limited scale, railway has been selling all tickets of intercity trains through online and a mobile app.

Railway will continue to operate trains at half capacity to ensure social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gradually, BR is increasing trains in its fleet in a bid to normalize services. A total of 218 trains will come into operation by September 16. The remaining 144 mail and local trains will resume operation gradually.















